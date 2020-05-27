TOP COP: Stephen Hughes named new Rusk Police Chief

RUSK — A veteran East Texas law enforcement officer was named as Rusk Chief of Police on Wednesday morning in a swearing in and pinning ceremony that was held at the Singletary Library Community Room.
Stephen Hughes should be a familiar face to the town's citizens, as he has been serving with the Rusk Police Department since March of 2000.
Hughes, who started his long career in law enforcement in 1998, was sworn in by Rusk Mayor Angela Raiborn, as various city officials, members of the Rusk Police Department, and other well wishers joined members of Hughes' family in sharing in his special moment.
Hughes, who was working as Rusk's Interim Chief of Police, takes over for former chief Joe Williams, who became Jacksonville Chief of Police in early February.
Prior to his becoming Interim Police Chief, Hughes was in charge of the Rusk Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division. He started serving in that capacity in 2009.
Hughes thanked everyone for their support, and said that he is looking forward to getting to work in his new role.
