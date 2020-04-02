Tops in Texas rodeo, Tomato Fest both postponed until September

Officials for two large Jacksonville events have decided to postpone until September.
The Tops in Texas PRCA Rodeo is moving from mid-May to Sept. 10 through 12, according to Byron Underwood, Chairman of the Tops in Texas PRCA Rodeo committee.
“We hated to change the dates of the rodeo, but we felt the safest thing to do for everyone concerned would be to move the rodeo to September,” Underwood said. “All of our partners that work with us on putting on the rodeo … our stock contractor and all our contract personnel, our sponsors and vendors were very cooperative in helping us moving the rodeo's dates.”
Also, postponing until September is Jacksonville's annual Tomato Fest. The event is usually held in June, but it is now slated for Saturday, Sept. 19.
“Jacksonville tomatoes will still be the main ingredient of the festival as tomatoes and other produce will continue to be available until the first frost, estimating in early November,” a Thursday morning release stated.
One of the reason the Chamber decided on Sept. 19 was due to no football game the night before, allowing vendors and events to set up and be ready for the event, the release said.
The Tomato Fest is the largest festival in Cherokee County and due to the support of the Chamber Board, many volunteers, sponsors and vendors the festival continues to grow. A week of events including the Diced, Family First Dodgeball Tournament, Farm to Table, Chili’s 15th Annual Street Dance and many other events throughout the week are working to reschedule their events and a complete list of Tomato Fest week activities will be announced soon.
The revised vendor application is now available on the Chamber’s website www.JacksonvilleTexas.com/Tomato-Fest and as other events are confirmed, will be added to the Tomato Fest page. For continuous updates follow the Chamber’s Facebook page www.Facebook.com/JacksonvilleChamber and www.Facebook.com/TomatoFestTexas.
Renfro and Underwood are hoping the back-to-back events will provide a great opportunity this fall for fun family outings.
“We're excited about being a part of two big weeks for Jacksonville, with the Tomato Fest taking place the week after the rodeo. I really believe this will be a win-win for everybody,” Underwood said.
