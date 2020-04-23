Tornado rips through Polk County killing 3

ONALASKA, Texas — A tornado struck the town of Onalaska in Polk County (90 miles north of Houston) on Wednesday evening, killing three people and injuring 20-30, according to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management.
Buildings were leveled, large trees toppled and power lines were downed as a result of the storm, which struck just after 6 p.m.
A shelter was set up at a gymnasium in nearby Livingston for those that were left homeless.
