Any blood donation starts with a simple question: do you feel well enough today to give blood? Blood donors are routinely screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin. If folks pass this mini health exam, and they have not donated blood in the last 56 days, they may donate blood. Donation is the best way a healthy person can contribute to COVID-19 preparedness both in our community and across the nation.
Carter BloodCare adds that organizations with blood drives on the books should make every effort possible to keep those drives going, rather than canceling them. The Food and Drug Administration, the federal regulatory body, does not consider donating blood a social gathering. In fact, they are urging people to “turn out in force” to give blood. Carter BloodCare routinely follows FDA-regulated cleaning protocols to assure the safety of donors and has implemented stricter guidelines during this pandemic.
Tractor Supply is helping boost the local blood supply by hosting a recurring drive from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 4 at 1626 S. Jackson St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Belinda Murphy at (903) 574-4513.
Carter BloodCare is focused on providing a safe donation experience while ensuring a reliable blood supply for patients who require transfusions, today and into the future. The potential presence of COVID-19 in communities does not change the fact that every day, patients’ lives depend on the availability of blood for transfusion.
It is vital that each one of us begins to view blood donation as an essential support for a modern, high-tech health care system, especially one that needs blood products desperately during the pandemic of COVID-19. Community organizations can help by booking a blood drive. Email
booka blooddrive@carterbloodcare.org.
For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
About Carter BloodCare
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of north, central and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.