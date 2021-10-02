The Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian at 7:38 p.m. Oct. 1. The accident occurred in the 1,000 block of S. Jackson.
The pedestrian was identified as Thomas Reed, 69, of Jacksonville. He was transported to UT Health where he was pronounced.
Reed had been attempting to cross Jackson Street from the east to the west when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Jackson Street.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, a 2011 Jeep Liberty, immediately stopped. The driver, identified as Thomas Hickman, 26, of Jacksonville, along with bystanders, rendered aid and summoned emergency services.
Hickman was not injured.
There is no evidence of impairment or excessive speed and no charges will be filed against Hickman, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.
