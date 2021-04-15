At 3:26 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, Jacksonville police and fire departments were dispatched to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. The accident occurred in the 400 block of South Jackson.
The pedestrian, identified as Bradley Thomas Price, was transported to the UT Health emergency room in Jacksonville and later flown to UT Health in Tyler.
Price, 64, of Jacksonvlle, died April 14 from the injuries he sustained as a result of the crash.
The investigation reveals that Price was walking southbound in the southbound traffic lane when he was struck by a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver of the Jeep was identified as Randy McDaniel of Jacksonville.
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows Price was in the roadway when struck by the vehicle.
McDaniel, the driver of the Jeep, was not injured.
There is no evidence of impairment and no charges will be filed against McDaniel, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.
