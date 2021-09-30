Traffic accident west of Rusk claims life of Rusk County man

RUSK — A motor vehicle accident on Wednesday night resulted in the death of Dakota Butler, 29, of Mount Enterprise, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The wreck occurred at 8:40 p.m. on FM 2138, about 10 miles west of Rusk.
The preliminary report indicated that the deceased was traveling west in a 2006 Chevrolet Silvarado when the truck entered a left-hand curve. The vehicle left the roadway and entered into a side skid before striking a stand of trees on the passengers side of the vehicle.
The truck then caught fire and burned.
Cherokee County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson pronounced Butler dead at the scene. His body was transported to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.