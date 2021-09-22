The East Texas State Fair is scheduled to run from Friday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 3, and the Tyler Police Department has issued a traffic advisory regarding the fair.
Traffic on West Front Street, in front of Harvey Hall, will be reduced to one lane in both the east and west directions from 9 a.m. until 12 midnight on Friday.
Traffic lanes will be restricted to one lane both east and west at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until the fair closes.
During the week, all lanes will be open until 3:30 p.m. each day, at which time the traffic will again be reduced to a single lane of traffic flow in each direction until closing time of the fair.
Tyler Police encourage everyone crossing West Front St. to do so at the approved cross walk in front of the main gate where officers will be providing traffic control for safety.
Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in this area due to the large volume of pedestrian traffic and officers directing traffic in the street.
Drivers not attending the fair are encouraged to consider taking alternate routes.
