UPDATED: TRAGEDY IN ALTO: Basketball player collapses during game and dies

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Kelly West, Alto ISD Superintendent, posted a letter on the district's Facebook page. The letter stated that the district could not confirm the name of the student who passed away on Tuesday, nor could it release any of the details, due to privacy issues. Grief specialists will be available throughout the district on Wednesday for any student or staff member who has a need.
ALTO — Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening DeVonte Mumphrey, a sophomore member of the Alto High School basketball team, collapsed during a game against Mount Enterprise and died.
The incident happened in the second quarter with Alto leading 17-3, according to two individuals who were in attendance at the game, but did not wish to be identified.
Efforts were made to revive Mumphrey on the scene, but were unsuccessful.
Mumphrey scored over 40 points in a recent district game.
A very gifted athlete, Mumphrey also was a member of the Yellowjacket football team, where he had won numerous post-season accolades the past two seasons.
This is the second time in a little over five years that Alto High School has lost a player during a game.
In Oct. 2015, Cam'ron Matthews collapsed on the side lines while playing in a football game. Matthews died the following day at a Tyler hospital.
The Alto Independent School District has not released a statement as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday concerning what happened this evening.
