The Scarecrow Trail, organized by the Cherokee County Master Gardeners Association, has become an annual tradition in Jacksonville. The 2021 Trail opened Saturday, Oct. 23, with approximately 30 scarecrow displays.
The entry fee for visiting the Scarecrow Trail is $1 or one canned good per person. The proceeds and food items are donated to HOPE, Helping Others Pursue Enrichment, a Jacksonville non-profit that provides an array of services from a food pantry to the Clinic of HOPE.
Opening day proceeds, including donations above the entry fee, totaled $443, with 278 canned goods collected, from approximately 100 cars entering the site, according to HOPE board member Jane Livingston.
“It really helps to feed a lot of people and everyone has a good time at the Scarecrow Trail,” Livingston stated.
Visitors can view the whimsical, creative and even informative displays from school groups, non-profits and other participating organizations from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, through Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Ruth Bowling Nichols Arboretum, 1015 SE Loop 456. This is a family-friendly event with no scary or gory scarecrows and no weapons of any kind displayed. There are also hobbit houses throughout the demonstration garden.
For more information on HOPE and its services, visit hopecenter.info, or the Hope-Jacksonville Facebook page.
For more information on the Cherokee County Master Gardeners Association, visit cherokee.agrilife.org/horticulture/master-gardeners/ or their Facebook page.
