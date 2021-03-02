Willie Boyd, the driver of a tractor-trailer, was in need of assistance when his trailer broke as he was making a turn into the drive of the Shell station at 2015 S. Jackson to obtain diesel.
The trailer broke in the middle, without warning, about 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Boyd reported hearing a loud noise and thinking someone had rear-ended his vehicle. The noise, Boyd discovered, were the leg supports hitting the ground as the trailer broke.
The cause of the break was likely due to the way the weight of the load was set, Boyd speculated. He stated it was possible there may have been an unknown weakness in the trailer, but the trailers are checked regularly. This lead him to think the cause was more likely the way the cargo was loaded.
Issacs Wrecker Service was called to the scene to tow the semi-truck. They would need to raise the trailer and brace it in the middle to level the trailer before towing it, according to Boyd.
Boyd said he worked for Edward Loyia, whom he had contacted regarding the accident.
Boyd was hauling recycled plastic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.