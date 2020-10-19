Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation offered its first ever training class, first line supervisor, which will conclude Friday, Oct. 23.
While the initial offering was based in manufacturing, that will not be the case for all JEDCO training, according to President James Hubbard. While future offerings may include similar type training to the one being conducted now, JEDCO plans to also incorporate instruction in such areas as bookkeeping and customer service.
The current training has gone very well, according to Hubbard, who admits his bias as one of the instructors, having taught classes in public speaking and in leadership.
Jacksonville College has provided transportation to Tyler Junior College-West Campus for other instruction.
A previously unfinished 1,000 square-foot space that was like a “garage” has been finished out. It is this space that is utilized for training at JEDCO, 309 E. Commerce Street in Jacksonville.
The current class includes 10 trainees, one of whom is Anthony Duron, who currently resides in both Jacksonville and Houston where he is employed.
“I found the training to be rigorous and provided an opportunity for me to learn more about complex systems and concepts,” Duron said.
“I am grateful for the training opportunity provided by JEDCO, as well as being sponsored by You! Empower.”
Jerry Canady, the mentor provided by You! Empower, has experience with Modine, a local manufacturer, and has offered his knowledge, experience and support to Duron.
“At MacArthur High School in Houston, his brother Coach Kenny Canady was my football coach,” Duron said. “Now Jerry Canady is coaching me with my career goals. Coach Canady is back in Jacksonville and I have moved to Jacksonville. For me, that means that Jacksonville is the place to come home to, work in and provide for my family.”
For more information about Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation or its programs, call (903) 586-2102, or visit the website, jacksonvilletxedc.com.
For more information about You! Empower’s mentoring opportunities or other programs, contact Founder and Executive Director Sandra Fry at (903) 339-8605.
