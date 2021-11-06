In 2019, while researching the beginnings of Nan Travis Hospital for an upcoming 100th anniversary, I found a wealth of information from two primary sources, first from Dr. J.M. Travis’ book, Of Many, One and also from my interviews with Jacksonville resident, Dr. Mary Alice Bone. After several mergers and name changes Nan Travis Hospital would become current day UT Heath-Jacksonville.
I was more than pleased when Mayor Randy Gorham called recently to tell me of an upcoming visit from members of the Travis family. Currently living in Argentina, Dan and Diane Travis would be in the Dallas area visiting relatives and wanted to drive to Jacksonville. Dan’s family had moved away when he was only two but he would return for visits during summers and holidays, all of which cemented his love of Jacksonville. Dan and Diane’s careers as Christian missionaries with the Navigators (an international ministry) would take them far and wide but periodically they would return to the U.S. and to Jacksonville.
Soon arrangements were made and several tours of the Vanishing Texana Museum were scheduled. Thanks to Larry Lydick and John Taylor, everyone including Dan and Diane’s, son, Greg, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, would enjoy the exhibits.
I displayed two tri-fold posters I’d made for the 100th celebration which were filled with historic photos depicting the history of Nan Travis Hospital. Dan then shared a photo of the five Travis brothers which has now been added to our county historical archives. It’s an image taken at a family reunion about 1953 in Canton, Texas. The site was located across the road (Hwy 64) from their boyhood home. Dan, age 10, was present at this reunion. Left to right in the photo of the brothers are: Dr. J.M. Travis, Albert, Allen, Charles and Dr. Roland Tony Travis (Dan’s grandfather).
In 1913, John Mastin (J.M.) Travis and his wife Lula Stevens moved to Jacksonville from Van Zandt County where he had been in medical practice. Their children at the time were Lewie, Nola, Janice and Maxine. A few years later, John Mastin, Jr. was born in Jacksonville.
Describing those early days in Jacksonville, Dr. J.M. Travis would write, “… the only ‘hospital’ available was an old home in Palestine converted to accommodate a few patients. If our (Jacksonville) patients needed hospitalization and couldn’t be cared for in Palestine they were sent to Dallas by train…transported on cots in the baggage car, then met by horse-drawn ambulances which took them to the hospital…”
Dr. J.M. continued, “Later in Jacksonville, in a two story home, we did ‘kitchen surgery’. Miss Jackson, a registered nurse prepared the kitchen table and sterilized the instruments by boiling them in a large pot on the kitchen stove and we were ready to operate…Dr. Fred Fuller assisted me in the surgery.”
In early 1919, Gus Blankenship, President of the First National Bank, called a group of Jacksonville citizens together to discuss the establishment of a much needed hospital. Serving on the board were Blankenship as Chair, Dr. J.M. Travis as Secretary and members Dr. Frank Fuller, Dr. J.N. Bone (Dr. Mary Alice Bone’s father) W.Y. Forrest and Tom Dean.
As a result of that meeting a corporation was formed and on July 1, 1919, the 12-bed Cherokee Sanitarium opened. Later it would become the Nan Travis Memorial Hospital named for Dr. J.M. and Dr. R.T. Travis’ mother, as well as Dan’s great-grandmother.
Dr. R.T. Travis (Dan’s grandfather) would arrive in Jacksonville May 1920 and live on San Antonio Street. He joined Dr. J.M in establishing the Travis Clinic. Dr. R.T. would limit his practice to surgery while Dr. J.M. focused on general practice.
These two brothers would excel in their profession and be recognized nationally. Dr. R.T. was the first Jacksonville doctor to become a member of the American College of Surgeons. While in 1952, the American Medical Association named Dr. J.M. General Practitioner of the Year.
Dr. J.M. often reminisced about his “country doctor” career. He’d tell folks, “I was born in a two-room log house on January 25, 1877. A barefoot boy whose mother hoped he would be able to do something about the suffering in small East Texas communities...”
Over the years other Travis family members would prove their mettle; find ways to serve. Such as Dan’s father, Roland F. Travis, a Lt. age 23, USNR, who died of gunshot wounds in the Pacific on August 7, 1944. He had entered the service in August of 1942 after attending school in Jacksonville, the Schriener Institute and Dallas Aviation School. His wife, Wanda Akers Travis and their two children—twins Dan and Nan, were residing in Jacksonville at the time.
In closing, as Veterans Day approaches we are reminded of families who lost loved ones in battle. The Travis family was “Of Many, One”.
Note: If you have stories to share contact Deborah Burkett via email, debbietroup7@yahoo.com or by phone, 903-752-7850.
