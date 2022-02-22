Superintendent Brad Stewart, on behalf of the Jacksonville Independent School District, recognized the board of trustees during the January meeting, as January was School Board Appreciation Month. The board members were informed that a tree would be planted, one on each of the district’s campuses, in honor of the trustees.
The idea for the tree-planting came from West Side Elementary Principal Alicia Tennison.
The Texas Forestry Service provided the trees which were planted earlier this month. Plaques were installed near each tree, stating in whose honor it was planted. Each board member was present for his or her tree planting.
Fourth-grade Lighthouse Leadership team members at West Side Elementary developed and presented a speech for the occasion. A Loblolly Pine was planted in honor of Blake Stephens.
“West Side Elementary would like to take this opportunity to show our appreciation and respect during school board recognition month. School board members are citizens who care about their community and their decisions affect our children; what they learn, who will teach them and what kind of facilities we have. They are men and women elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for our public schools,” read one student.
“School board members represent you and me. They take their responsibility seriously. They always consider what is best for the children of Jacksonville in all of the decisions they make. The staff and students at West Side would like to say thank you, Mr. Stevens, for all that you do. Thank you for caring about our education,” recited another.
Fourth-grade leadership students at Fred Douglass took a more hands-on approach and helped pack dirt around the tree planted on their campus in honor of Todd Travis. Superintendent Stewart commented that the sycamore looked like a stick, but promised it would grow and endure.
Trees were also planted at other campuses in honor of the following:
Jacksonville High School, Randy McCown
Jacksonville Middle School, Dean Dublin
Nichols Intermediate, Matt Leinbeck
East Side Elementary, Jill Penn
Joe Wright Elementary, Jeff Horton
Compass Center, Brad Stewart
School officials intend to continue the tree-planting as a way to honor district trustees in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.