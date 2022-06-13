The Tri-County Meals on Wheels has been serving the elderly population of Anderson, Cherokee and Rusk Counties since 1977 and without community support will be unable to continue providing meals to vulnerable seniors.
The government funds approximately 43% of the meals, while 57% must be raised locally. Donations are received from clients, the United Way, local grants from private individuals and county support. The aftermath of the pandemic continues to affect client donations. At one time Meals on Wheels received $2,000 to $3,000 monthly, from all three counties, but the current average is now $1,100 per month. Funding has been affected by $85,000, according to MOW Executive Director Ruby Taylor.
A total of 39,800 meals were served in Cherokee County alone during fiscal year 2020-2021, at a cost of $6.49 per meal. The cost for a month’s worth of meals, per person, is $130 or $1,558 annually. The total cost of serving these meals, $258,302, includes food, food preparation, administration, transportation/delivery, salaries, phone, alarm system, building maintenance, utilities and other necessary expenses.
During the pandemic, Meals on Wheels continued to serve all home-bound clients, although adjustments were made to ensure safety of both clients and staff. This was done because of the organization’s commitment to make certain no client goes hungry, according to Taylor.
About 60% of MOW’s home-delivered meal recipients live alone and, for many of them, the delivery person is often the only person they will see on that day.
“Reserve funds have dwindled substantially,” Taylor stated.
She explained this was due, not necessarily to a lack of increased funding on state and federal levels, but because those increases were not enough to keep up with inflation and increased demands.
Meals on Wheels America reported in 2019 that nearly 9.5 million seniors were threatened by hunger and 7.1 million lived in poverty.
“Citizens and businesses, Tri-County Meals on Wheels asks you to consider being a recurring donor, or to give a donation to help eliminate the escalating problem of senior hunger and isolation,” Taylor stated.
MOW requests those unable to give financially to consider becoming a volunteer driver.
Since 2018, MOW has served 460,000 meals and driven over 88,400 miles, according to the organization’s website.
“Together, we must invest more fully in Tri-County Meals on Wheels, as it enables vulnerable seniors to remain healthier while living at home,” Taylor stated. “Thank you in advance for your support, and remember, Meals on Wheels delivers so much more than just a meal, and together we can deliver.”
Donations can be mailed to Tri-County Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1365, Palestine, Texas, 75802.
For more information or to volunteer, contact the Tri-County Meals on Wheels office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 903-729-6344, or visit tri-countymow.org.
