Tribe Cross Country: Young JHS runners gain experience at regionals

DALLAS — Perhaps, more important than what their team, or individual finishes turned out to be, is the experience that the Jacksonville Tribe cross country team gained earlier this week by participating in the Class 5A, Region II Cross County Championships in Dallas.
Jacksonville, who had three juniors, a sophomore and an eighth grader among its top-five distance specialists, amassed 289 points and came in 12th place in the team standings.
Lucas Lovejoy totaled 64 to win the team title, followed by Frisco Reedy (80) and Prosper Rock Hill (104).
The first runner to cross the finish line was Blake Barnes (15:33) of Prosper Rock Hill.
Marco Hernandez' 34th-place finish was best among the Tribesmen. Hernandez was clocked in 17:57.
Next was Kevin Nava (76th, 18:15), followed by Angel Luna (58th, 18:41), John Lambert (77th, 18:53) and Miguel Pinuelas (78th, 19:53).
Senior David Maldonado came in 91st place and sophomore Jacinto Flores placed 101 in the field of 136 runners.
With all but Maldonado on track to return next season, the future looks bright for head coach Rudy Jaramillo's Tribe thinclads.
