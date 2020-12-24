Darius Kristopher Trimble earned a 4.0 GPA in the fall 2020 semester, securing a prestigious position on the Southern Arkansas University's President's List.
Trimble is a junior psychology major from Troup.
A total of 426 students were honored on this semester's President's List.
Cydney Lee Dement earned a 3.5 GPA in the fall 2020 semester, securing a prestigious position on the Dean's List.
Dement is a senior exercise science major from Jacksonville.
A total of 577 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List
