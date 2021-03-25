Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 1000 S. Jackson Street in Jacksonville, invites the public to attend Holy Week services led by The Very Reverend M. L. Agnew, Guest Celebrant and Preacher.
The scheduled Holy Week services are:
• 10 a.m., Palm Sunday, March 28 – Liturgy of the Palms and Holy Eucharist;
• 6 p.m., Maundy Thursday, April 1 – Holy Eucharist and Stripping of the Altar;
• 12 p.m., Good Friday, April 2 – Stations of the Cross;
• 10 a.m. Easter Day, April 4 – Holy Eucharist with Flowering of the Cross.
Trinity Episcopal meets regularly at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings for Holy Eucharist.
For more information about the church, visit their Facebook page or their website, TrinityEpiscopalJacksonville.org.
The church can be reached by calling (903) 586-4336, or by sending an email to trinityepiscopal@suddenlink.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.