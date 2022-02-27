Trinity Episcopal Church invites the public to enjoy some good food and fellowship at the annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, followed by meaningful worship as the penitential season of Lent begins.
From 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday evening, March 1, folks will gather in the Trinity parish hall for a traditional supper of pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits, fruit and beverages. The supper is free of charge, although donations will be appreciated.
Scheduled services for the season of Lent include:
• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 – Ash Wednesday Liturgy with the Imposition of Ashes
• 10:00 a.m. Sunday, March 6 – Holy Eucharist/Sunday worship
The church is located at 1000 S. Jackson St. Parking is at the rear of the church. Entrance can be made through the Parish Hall. However, the front church doors are open for Sunday worship as well.
Here is something that you may not know about the Episcopal faith: Within an Episcopal worship service, Scripture is read in the lessons, the Gospel (the teachings of Jesus), the Psalms (poems from the Old Testament) and other prayers. Additionally, two-thirds of the guide to worship, the Book of Common Prayer, comes directly from the Old and New Testaments.
The public is invited to attend and find out more about the rich and meaningful traditions of the Episcopal Church.
For more information, visit the church’s website, trinityepiscopaljacksonville.org, or the Trinity Episcopal Church Facebook page.
