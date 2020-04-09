Trinity Episcopal Sunday worship has been temporarily suspended due to the corona virus emergency, with the current projection for return to regular services set for Sunday, May 10.
In the interim, all who would like to participate in the Episcopal liturgy from home are invited to visit our website, TrinityEpiscopalJacksonville.org, for a direct link to the listing of services available for live streaming from Christ Episcopal Tyler. Click on the solid green rectangle on the Trinity home page.
Also find us on Facebook for daily updates in the life of the church.
Trinity Episcopal is praying for all those who have been impacted by the spread of the virus. We maintain an ongoing prayer list where names of individuals with these, and any other prayer needs, can be added. Please visit our website home page and click on the “Contact Us” tab at the top.
Trinity is a vibrant congregation well known for outreach to the Jacksonville community, through support of the HOPE ministry, East Texas Human Needs Network, and other venues. Those who drive by the church at 1000 Jackson St. (Highway 69) may notice Trinity’s continuing efforts to help beautify our city with renovations of the church building and grounds. Look for the church with the bright red doors, on the right hand side a few blocks north of the Tena Street intersection.
When the crisis is past, Trinity will joyfully reopen the doors to welcome all who come, no matter who they are, where they are from, or where they may be along their journey of faith. In the meantime, please be a part of our communion by worshiping along with us from the safety of home.
May God’s Peace be with you through this difficult time, and always.
