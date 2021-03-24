Creative Solutions in Healthcare has given away a three-minute grocery shopping spree to one of its employees at Trinity Assisted Living in Jacksonville, according to Executive Director Tonya Anderson.
Full-time employees were able to add their names to a collection during an in-house game. The drawing resulted in Sandra Villeges as the winner.
An agreement with Store Manager Tony Wilburn allowed Trinity Assisted Living to conduct the shopping spree at Super Gallo Mercado, located at 1009 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville.
In just the three minutes allotted her, Villeges was able to fill four shopping cars with groceries. The bill for the four carts totaled $2,195.18, which was paid for by Gary Blake, owner of Trinity Assisted Living.
Blake, who owns over 100 facilities, has provided a grocery shopping spree for one employee at each individual facility.
Villeges, who serves as an attendant, has been employed by Trinity Assisted Living for approximately a year, according to Anderson.
A video of Villeges completing her shopping spree can be viewed on the Trinity Assisted Living of Jacksonville and Super Gallo Mercado Facebook pages, posted March 17.
For more information on Super Gallo Mercado, visit their Facebook page.
For more information on Trinity Assisted Living, visit their Facebook page or their website, trinityassistedliving.com.
Trinity Assisted Living can be reached by calling (903) 284-6122 or by sending an email to tonya_anderson@csnhc.com.
