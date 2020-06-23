'Trolls World Tour' to be featured Thur. at New Summerfield movie night

NEW SUMMERFIELD — The parking lot at the New Summerfield Coliseum will turn into a drive-in movie theater on Thursday evening.
The evening's feature, “Trolls World Tour”, is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
There will be no admission charge to see the movie. Food and drinks will be sold, with the proceeds going to the New Summerfield Elementary School.
Those attending are asked to stay in their vehicles. Instructions will be given upon arrival regarding the sound.
