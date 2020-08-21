Tropical Depression 14 expected to strengthen, then head for Texas

Tropical Depression 14, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour as of 4 p.m. Friday, is churning over the western Caribbean of the coast of Honduras, and is moving at a speed of 13 miles per hour.
It is expected to pass over the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico early Sunday, and then will enter the Gulf of Mexico later in the day.
Currently the storm's winds are not strong enough to qualify it as a tropical storm, but meteorologists are expecting it to soon intensify to that point, eventually becoming a weak hurricane before it plows into the Texas and/or western Louisiana coast on Tuesday or Wednesday.
If the tropical depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named “Marco”.
