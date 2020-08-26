Cherokee County remains under a Tropical Storm warning, with National Weather Service officials in Shreveport predicting late Monday night winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.
Potential for winds from 39 to 57 mph offer threat to life and property, officials said, advising residents to quickly complete efforts to protect their property in preparation for wind damage, and moving to safe shelter before winds become hazardous.
Limited impact is predicted, with possible damage to porches and carports, awnings, sheds and unanchored mobile homes,.
Unsecured lightweight objects, some fences and roadway signs may blow over, with large tree limbs possibly broken.
“A few trees (may be) snapped or uprooted, with greater numbers (occurring) in places where trees are shallow-rooted,” according to NWS. “A few roads (may be rendered) impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places.”
Drivers should take precaution, as hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways are possible, as are downed power lines.
Residents may expect some scattered power and communications outages.
NWS also is predicting flooding rains with favorable conditions for tornadoes.
