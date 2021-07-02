Carole Wilson, longtime member of the Troup city council, resigned her position as Place 5 councilwoman at the monthly meeting Monday, June 28.
“I appreciate the confidence that Troup and my fellow council members have placed in me for these many years and wish you continued success as you continue on the path I have helped chart,” read a portion of her resignation letter.
Wilson served on the city council for 24 years and as Mayor Pro Tem for 18.
With regret, the council accepted her resignation and assigned Fielding Winchester as Place 5 councilman to complete the term ending in May 2022. Councilman Jeff Hale was elected to replace Wilson as Mayor Pro Tem for the remainder of the current term. Council members Hale, Place 1; Brandi Barton, Place 3; and Chip Richardson, Place 4, were issued certificates of election, each having run unopposed in the May election.
“I look around at some of these guys that I have taught, and some of them I’ve just pushed, but we’ve all learned an awful lot in this endeavor. I appreciate all of your time and your continued service to the city of Troup,” Wilson said.
A reception to honor Wilson for her many years of service is set for 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
The preliminary budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 was presented to council by City Manager Gene Cottle. Taking into consideration the current property tax rate, sales tax receipts, departmental requests and costs of living adjustments in pay, among other items; the preliminary budget showed a deficit of nearly $32,700 in the General Fund and an almost $2,700 shortfall in the Water & Sewer fund.
The proposed tax rate for the preliminary budget was figured at $0.817849. The 2020-2021 tax rate was $0.829482.
Using suggestions from council, Cottle will revise the budget for future discussion. Before council can take a final vote on the budget, it must be balanced and public hearings published and held.
The city’s fiscal year runs from October through September.
Action items approved by council included:
• City manager’s monthly financial report;
• The closure of the 100 block of N. Georgia Street, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, for Praise Fest;
• A contract with Mobile Communications of America to relocate the Outdoor Warning System antenna;
• Mayor to execute an agreement for employee health insurance at the re-rated fees for 2021-2022;
• City manager to publish all notices and documents relating to the 2021-2022 budget and tax rate that may be required before the next regular council meeting;
• An ordinance designating Jacksonville Daily Progress as the official newspaper for the city; and
• Minutes of previous meetings.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Troup city council is set for Monday, July 19.
