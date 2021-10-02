The Troup city council unanimously approved the 2021-2022 budget and adopted the property tax rate during the Sept. 27 meeting. The tax rate of 0.816257 per $100 valuation is less than the no new revenue rate, a tax rate that would produce the same amount of taxes if applied to the same properties taxed the previous year. It is also the lowest property tax rate in Troup since the 2010-2011 fiscal year, according to information the city posted on social media.
New property added to Troup’s tax roll in 2021 added $6,903 to the city’s collections. In the 2021-2022 budget year, the city will collect $1,711 less in revenue from existing properties.
Troup’s 2021-2022 budget contains at least a 3.8% pay increase for every city employee.
A request by the chief of police to increase both starting pay for officers and longevity pay amounts was granted in the approved budget. Police officers are the only city employees guaranteed position pay increases, certification pay increases and longevity pay increases. Increases for other city employees must be approved by the city council as they do not receive automatic pay hikes.
Also on the agenda was a resolution in order to make nominations to the Cherokee County Appraisal District, but the council chose not to make a nomination to the board.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Troup city council is Monday, Oct. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.