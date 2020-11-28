The Troup city council approved hazard pay for city employees in regular session Monday, Nov. 23.
“The city is receiving some reimbursement of some budgeted funds from the CARES Act,” City Manager Gene Cottle said. “One of the ways I was thinking we could use those funds was for hazard pay for the city employees. None of this money will come out of current city budget funds.”
During discussion, it was mentioned that five city employees had contracted COVID-19, with one passing away. In answer to a question of the council, Cottle stated other items he’d like to do with the CARES Act funds included upgrading the storm siren system to allow the city to set it off without having to call Tyler to do so, replacing police radios, purchasing a highway sign with built in radar to protect city employees while working on road projects.
After reviewing Cottle’s proposal, the council decided to award hazard pay in the amount of $750 per employee.
Convening as the Board of Adjustments Appeals and Codes, the city reviewed a rezoning appeal by Tom and Katie Gerhard. The couple had applied for a change from Single Family Residential to Multi-family Residential for property located at 1007 and 1011 E. Bryant Street. The request was originally denied due to the fact that the Gerhards, nor any representative of the couple, appeared at the Zoning and Planning meeting. However, a couple living on adjacent property was present and objected to the change.
Troy Wright presented the Gerhard’s request at the Nov. 23 meeting and Katie Gerhard was present via telephone. Don and Joann Anderson, who had previously objected to the zoning change, reiterated their objection, concern that the property may become over populated.
Following discussion, the zoning change was approved with the stipulation that no structure greater than duplexes would be permitted.
The city council set aside an agenda item regarding an ordinance regulating off highway vehicles within city limits for the purpose of finalizing the language of the ordinance. Also tabled was an ordinance regarding a city hotel tax.
The council adopted an ordinance regarding golf carts within city limits. The law allows for the use in mater planned communities or on roadways within the city on which the posted speed limit is no more than 35 mph under certain conditions.
Agenda items approved by council included minutes of the previous meeting, the monthly financial report and the reappointment of Gene Cottle to serve a two-year term as a board member for the Smith County 911 Communications District.
Action was taken on a single item after executive session. The council chose to pay John Phillips salary until the pay period ending Dec. 31, 2020. Phillips was employed by the city for 13 years, acting as public works director for the past 10 years, and recently succumbed to COVID-19.
