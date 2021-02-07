Troup City Council adopted a resolution for funding of the outdoor warning system upgrades at a special called meeting Monday, Feb. 1.
City Manager Gene Cottle was authorized to sign the financial agreement with Government Captial Corporation for the upgrade project, previously approved by the council Jan. 25.
The preliminary re-plat request by Bubba Squites was submitted and approved. The re-plat included separating a single plot into four separate plots for the purpose of constructing four homes, approximately 1,200 square feet in size.
There were no objections to the preliminary re-plat, the final version of which will go before the city council at the next regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Troup city council is set for Monday, Feb. 22.
The council meets at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library. Due to COVID-19, council meetings are held via teleconference and can also be accessed through GoToMeeting. Instructions on joining council meetings are posted at the top of each agenda.
Agendas are posted at least 72 hours prior to any council meeting and may be viewed online at trouptx.com by using the City Government tab.
