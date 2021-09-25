The Troup city council authorized two projects proposed by the Troup Community Development Corporation during the Sept. 20 meeting.
The first project involved the expenditure of $50,000 for the installation and completion of free WiFi service to the downtown area of Troup. The project would promote new and expanded businesses as well as enhance the quality of life as a part of community development.
Jeff Hale and Fielding Winchester were in favor of the project but Brandi Barton and Chip Richardson were not. With Councilman Nelson Darden absent, this left Mayor Joe Carlyle to cast the deciding vote. The project earned approval with a 3-2 vote.
The TCDC proposed to spend upt to $35,000 for a targeted infrastructure project reconstructing a storm water drain adjacent to 109 West Duval. This project was unanimously approved.
The 2021-2022 budget for the Troup Community Development Corporation was adopted as presented.
The council held a public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 city budget, but no member of the public was present to comment in favor or against any portion of the budget. Council elected to schedule the budget for a vote at a meeting Sept. 27.
A city resident, Gissel Lopez, requested the city pay for damages to her vehicle which she claimed were caused by a pothole on S. Joy Street. While accepting no liability, the council agreed to pay the deductible on her personal insurance. The city had made a utility cut that was filled and packed, but a three- to five-inch rain washed out some of the fill.
The council also authorized the conveyance of the alley behind 309 E. Bryant to the property owner, per the request of Jannet Berger.
Other items approved by council were:
• A recommendation from the city engineer to award a bid for the post office building repair to low bidder, Casey Slone Construction, in the amount of $132,999;
• The proposal by Capco Construction for reconstruction of the storm water drain adjacent to 109 West Duval;
• An ordinance repealing and replacing the previous one regarding water and sewer rates and fees;
• An ordinance amending the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, appropriating money to a sinking fund to pay interest and principal due on the city’s indebtedness, appropriating money to the general operating fund and adopting the 2020-2021 city budget;
• A mental health leave policy for peace officers;
• An emergency response provider quarantine leave policy;
• The final re-plat of property located at 1011 E. Bryant;
• A letter of engagement with Acker & Company for audit of the city’s finances for the 2020-2021 fiscal year;
• A tax abatement policy effective Sept. 13, 2021 through Sept. 12, 2023;
• The minutes of the previous meeting; and
• The financial report from the city manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.