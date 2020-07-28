TROUP – A Tyler company recently was selected by Troup city leaders, who adopted separate resolutions naming CT Brannon Engineers as the engineering firm for projects.
The first was a a resolution was in conjunction with the submittal of an application for funding through the Texas Department of Agriculture, Texas Capital Fund, Downtown Revitalization Program, while the second resolution focused on submittal of an application for funding through the Texas Department of Agriculture, 2021-2022 Texas Community Development Block Grant.
The council voted unanimously to approve the measures during a July 20 meeting, said Troup City Administrator Gene Cottle.
In other action, an ordinance calling for the regulation of off-highway vehicles within the incorporated limits of the city passed by a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Jeff Hale casting the dissenting vote.
The ordinance provided definitions, exceptions to the regulation, and penalty and severability clauses, along with effective date and publication of the ordinance, according to a meeting agenda.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a zone change request at 608, 612, 616 and 620 Giles St. – from Single Family to MultiFamily residential;
• Approved appointment for Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library board member postings and terms of service for even years with terms expiring in 2022 for appointees Sue Hunter, Cindy Steele, Sonja Rountree and Joe McElroy;
• Approved the final re-plat of 105 S. Beulah, 1003 W. Noble, and the boundary lines of 1004 W. Duval requested by Shane Jasper;
• Approved the Smith County 911 Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21;
• Approved a proposal to close all city parks at 8 p.m. daily;
• Approved a plan for 15-year longevity pay for members of the Troup Police Department;
• Approved reinstating late fees and service disconnection for water utility bills due in August 2020;
• Approved a resolution designating employee responsible for calculating the city’s no-new-revenue tax rate and the voter-approval tax rate in accordance with the Texas Tax Code;
• Approved an ordinance to amend Article 10.02 (plat preparation and approval procedures) of the Troup Municipal Code of Ordinances; providing for a severability clause; providing for a repealer clause; and providing an effective date;
• Approved the purchase of a Ditch Witch vacuum excavator, along with a separate resolution regarding a finance contract “for the purpose of procuring a vacuum excavator;”
• Approved Rsolution 2020-0720-05R accepting the Downtown Sidewalk Renovations, under the City's TDA Contract No. 7218202 Funded Project, and authorizing final payment to Crown Civil Construction Corporation in the amount of $37,912.46.
• Approved minutes for a June 15 regular meeting; and
• Approved a June 2020 monthly financial report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.