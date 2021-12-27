The Troup city council addressed two agenda items in a special called session Monday, Dec. 20.
After receiving approval from the Texas Water Development Board, the council awarded the bid for the wastewater treatment plant project to the lowest bidder, Capps-Capco Construction. The low from Capps-Capco was in the amount of $926,106. Funding for the project has already been received, according to City Manager Gene Cottle.
Two other bids had been received for the wastewater treatment plant project. J.S. Haren Company submitted a bid for $1,237,000 and Duplichain Contractors LLC. Submitted a bid of $1,128,475.
The second item addressed by council was the payment of $125,599 to Casey Slone Construction for the post office building repairs. While the city remains in negotiations with the insurance company regarding payment of the claim in connection to these repairs, the council unanimously authorized payment to the contractor for the work.
The next meeting of the Troup city council is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10.
