The Troup Community Development Corporation authorized the expenditure of no more than $50,000 for the installation and completion of free Wi-Fi service to the downtown area, with a total of 12 sites to be established. Once installation is complete, Verizon will be engaged as service provider.
The city hopes the expansion of public Wi-Fi offering in the downtown area and nearby parks will achieve the following:
• Increase tourism through a public Wi-Fi amenity;
• Establish connectivity to local businesses for POS and provide a more amenity rich urban space;
• Offer a secondary connectivity option to Troup business and students to complete virtual or e-work;
• Offer connectivity to the public that does not compete with local ISP carriers; and
• Offer a fully managed solution that does not burden city IT resources to maintain.
As required by law, TCDC will wait 60 days between approval of the project and use of funds. However, a target date for Wi-Fi availability as provided in this project has been set for Monday, Nov. 15, the date of Troup’s Holiday in the Country event.
During the executive director’s report, it was noted that Troup had received a monthly tax payment for August in excess of $50,000. This was the fourth consecutive month for the tax payment to exceed that amount, a first in Troup’s history. This is good news for the TCDC as the organization receives one-third of the total collected, providing the funding for projects such as the downtown Wi-Fi.
The TCDC board approved a Letter of Engagement with Squyres & Co., LLC for external auditing services.
There was discussion of the proposed 2021-2022 budget, but a vote will not be taken until the Sept. 20 meeting, after which it will be presented to the city council for approval.
TCDC can be contacted by phone,903-574-3928, or via email sent to tcdcdirector@trouptx.com.
For more information on the Troup Community Development Corporation, visit their page on the city website at trouptx.com/troup-cdc/ or their Facebook page.
