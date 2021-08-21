The Troup Community Development Corporation will conduct a public hearing during its meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia Street.
The hearing will be for a project proposed by the TCDC, which would provide no more than $50,000 for the installation and completion of free WIFI service to the downtown area of Troup. The project would promote new and expanded business enterprises, as well as enhance the quality of life as part of community development.
The TCDC will also budget for annual and monthly service fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.