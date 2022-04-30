The Troup Chamber of Commerce invites the community to the Annual Awards Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Troup High School.
This year’s celebration is being themed as a Fiesta since the date is Cinco de Mayo. La Hacienda of Troup will be offering up a fajita spread. Guests will enjoy entertainment by Caldwell Mariachi, from Caldwell Arts Academy in Tyler.
Prior to the dinner, several businesses will show off their services and products during a Business Expo. Guests can take the opportunity to check out many businesses and services in the Troup area.
Along with the honorees being celebrated by Troup ISD, City of Troup, Troup Police Department, Troup Volunteer Fire Department and Troup Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Joe Carlyle will be honored for his 15-plus years in community service. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will be the guest speaker and will be making some special presentations.
Tickets are $15 each and are on sale now at Troup City Hall and Troup’s Austin Bank.
