TROUP – Church communities at United Methodist churches in Troup and Walnut Grove welcomed John Thomas, who began serving as pastor of both communities beginning July 1.
“The Lord has blessed our family with 'new things' (Isaiah 43:19) and I am beyond humbled to be called to such a special area like Troup/Walnut Grove,” he said.
During his five year period of licensed ministry, Thomas has served as a full-time Pastor at Carroll Springs UMC, as well as part-time pastor at churches in Mount Vernon and Neches. He also was a minister at churches in New Summerfield and Pierce’s Chapel for three years.
Prior to his beginning his church ministry, Thomas was a public school teacher and coach at school districts in Westwood, Neches, Tyler and Elkhart.
A “proud alumni of Texas Tech University” – where he received a bachelor's degree in U.S History – Thomas also received a masters' degree from Lamar University in education administration.
He recently graduated a basic course of study at Perkins Seminary and is currently pursuing ordination in the United Methodist Church.
Thomas is joined by his wife Rhiannon, who hails from Lindale, and their two children Evan (13) and Brooklyn (8).
Thomas said he believes the heart of the Christian life “is clinging to the Lord who does not always provide, but never disappoints (Psalm 22:1-5).”
