Troup City Council met earlier this week via teleconference, and many topics were covered.
The first order of business was to approve the monthly financial report, according to Troup City Manager Gene Cottle.
“At the end of March, we are at 50 percent of the budget year. The April sales tax payment of $29,650.33 is down 25.43 percent from the record April 2019 sales tax payment of $39,672.51. The April payment is for sales in the month of February 2020,” Cottle said.
This reduction is not due to the COVID-19 recession, but is an audit adjustment, he said, adding that “it is too early to tell how COVID-19 will affect city finances in this budget year.”
During the meeting, the council also voted unanimously to deny the distribution of a cost recover rate request from ONCOR Electric.
Council members also authorized Cottle to seek information on a garbage contract, and the city plans to issue a letter to Republic Services to not automatically extend a current contract.
In regards to a wastewater system improvement project funded by the Texas Water Development Board, the council selected an engineering firm, a bond counsel and a financial advisor. Brannon Corporation was selected as the engineering firm; Bickerstaff Health Delgado Acosta LLP was named bond counsel; and Tijerina Galvan Lawrence LLC was chosen as the financial advisor.
Other approved agenda items included:
- A resolution for publication of notice of intent to issue combination tax and surplus water/sewer system revenue certificates of obligation;
- Authorizing the city manager to take action if CenturyLink has not completed a project downtown by May 10. Cottle said the company has been removing its overhead lines from an area where a sidewalk project is underway, and CenturyLink's work is causing a delay to the city's project;
- Paying city employees who are working rotating schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Appointing Cottle, Mayor Joe Carlye and City Secretary Buffie Deason to an evaluation team to procure grant administration services; and
- Notifying past-due City of Troup utility customers during the Texas State Health Disaster Declaration.
The council also declared May as Motorcycle Awareness Month for the city of Troup.
All council members except Brandi Barton were present.
Other notes reported to the council by Cottle:
- The City of Troup continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and has further modified its operations so that offices can remain open while trying to reduce the exposure of visitors and employees. As with Smith County agencies, City Hall is closed to walk-in traffic. Preprinted envelopes are located next to the payment drop box for customers to identify their payments and request receipts if they desire. If the customer does not have the correct change for a cash payment, any excess payment is credited to their account.
- The washateria demolition is complete, the contractor has been paid and city crews leveled the area to permit access from the washateria lot to the splash pad. The total cost to purchase the property, the asbestos inspection, asbestos abatement, demolition, publication of bids and legal fees was approximately $26,000.
- The water department installed six sample stations in locations throughout the city. Previously, fire hydrants were used to obtain samples for required routine water samples and for testing chlorine levels. However, fire hydrants are notorious for causing environmental contamination of samples. The new sample stations are protected from wind, rain, bird droppings, etc., that are possible causes of environmental contamination of samples. The cost to the city for the stations, which were installed by city crews, was less than $2,500. Now, samples can be taken easily, quickly and with increased accuracy.
- The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department got their system corrected and the city received its first reimbursement of $6,000 for the Short Street Park grant. Since the system seems to be working, the second payment request of $41,842 has been submitted. When the city receives notification of that payment, they will file a third payment request of $11,895.50.
- The decorative lights have been installed and the banners have been hung on both sides of downtown.
- Signs have been placed at the parks reminding those who visit there to practice social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.