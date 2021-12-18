The Troup city council authorized two ordinances at the Dec. 13 meeting. The first adopted the 2012 International Building Code. The city had been operating using the 2006 code requirements. The second established regulations concerning vegetation and debris interfering with or impeding city rights of way and easements.
City Manager Gene Cottle reported on the insurance payment for repairs to the Post Office.
“We’re still involved in negotiations,” Cottle said. “We’re still thousands of dollars apart from what the insurance company wants to pay and what this project actually cost.
“They don’t want to recognize the validity of our low bidder and that being a real price.
“They’re also not considering, as far as I’m concerned, the sensitivity of the facility we were working with,” Cottle said. “We were securing the U.S. mail, so we had to do certain things.”
Cottle said he was going to request the insurance company send a representative that can make decisions to the January city council meeting.
The city manager’s report included a December sales tax payment of $47,072.36, noted as the second largest December payment in the city’s history. The December sales tax payment if for retail sales in the month of October.
The report also noted water bills were mailed Nov. 29 from the Troup Post Office, but did not begin reaching their intended destinations until Monday, Dec. 13. There was no explanation as to what happened to the bills given by Dallas postal officials, where local mail must be sent for sorting.
The city is awaiting approval from the Texas Water Development Board of the contractor’s low bid for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Project before it can be submitted to council for approval. There will be a special called meeting to approve awarding of the bid once approval is received from TWDB.
The engineer is working with the Texas Department of Agriculture to complete the design work for the $500,000 Downtown Revitalization grant project for lighting and sidewalks adjacent tot he library, city hall and across the street in front of the old Troup Bank and Trust Property, then north to East Bradford Street.
The city manager’s report was approved as presented.
Minutes from the previous meeting were also approved.
The council had to pass on one agenda item, a request for rezoning, due to the planning and zoning commission not meeting to address the issue for lack of quorum.
On another item, regarding building permit requirements, the council took no action due to the individual requesting the agenda item not being present.
Councilwoman Brandi Barton was not present for this meeting.
The January and February meeting dates have been changed as the third Mondays of these months fall on city holidays. The council will meet Monday, Jan. 10, and Monday, Feb. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.