The Troup city council unanimously voted to appoint Dianne Layne to fill the vacancy in Place I, created when Jeff Hale was elected mayor. She will fill the unexpired term until the city election in May 2023. Fielding Winchester was elected to serve as Mayor Pro Tem.
The city manager’s report included a note that the June sales tax payment of $55,005.64 is the largest sales tax payment in Troup history, outpacing the previous record of $52,735.97 set in June 2021. Further, it was reported that this is the sixth consecutive month for sales tax records in Troup, increasing sales tax receipts by 15.87% from last fiscal year.
If the preliminary appraised values hold, the city’s No New Revenue Tax Rate, on which the preliminary budget is based, would be well below $0.75 per $100 valuation.
The rehabilitation of the wastewater treatment plant is ongoing. The Price Street lift station is complete.
The downtown sidewalk plans are being reviewed for ADA compliance. Once the review is complete, the project will be advertised for bidding.
The council passed two ordinances at the meeting. The first, with regard to variances, were to provide additional grounds whereby a variance may be granted and to be consistent with state law.
“Our ordinance was changed to match the changes made by the legislature during the last legislative session,” City Manager Gene Cottle stated.
The second ordinance designated the Jacksonville Daily Progress as the city’s official newspaper.
Two resolutions were also authorized by the council. The first allows applications for matching fund grants to be submitted to the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The funds would be used for generators for Well Number 1 and elevated storage tank, replacement of sewer lines and manholes, as well as grit chamber and replacement screw pump at the wastewater treatment plant.
The second resolution authorizes a tax sale for a property 0.215 acre in size. The subject property is noted as being situated in the Eason Gee Survey, Abstract 10, Smith County, as described in deed dated September 9, 1936, from L. J. Vaughn (and husband) to Matthew Nobles (and wife), in Volume 346, Page 201, Deed Records of Smith County.
A project of the Troup Community Development Corporation, paving East Bryant St. McKay St. and Carolina St. adjacent to Troup Elementary School, was approved. The paving will be accomplished through an interlocal agreement Troup has with Smith County, at a cost up to $66,000.
The council voted in favor of a resolution suspending Oncor’s increased utility rate for 90 days from their proposed effective date of June 17, 2022.
Other items authorized by council include:
• A preliminary re-plat for the property located on Brandon Street, with the legal description M-26.1D ABST A 1099 W. George Tract 18A;
• The mayor to execute an agreement for employee health insurance at the re-rated fees for 2022-2023 and a renewal of the Continuation of Coverage Agreement;
• The city manager to have published all notices and documents relating to the 2022-2023 budget and tax rate that may require publication before the next regular city council meeting;
• Minutes of the previous meeting; and
• The monthly financial report.
Regular meetings of the Troup city council are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday at Cameron-J. Jarvis Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia Street.
