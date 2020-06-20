TROUP – City leaders have adopted an ordinance that authorizes the issuance of bonds during a regular meeting held Monday at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, said City Manager Gene Cottle.
Ordinance No. 2020-0615-01 specifically refers to $840,000 “City of Troup, Texas, Combination Tax and Surplus Water and Sewer System Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2020,” he said.
A separate resolution, Resolution No. 2020-0615-01R, concerns a principal forgiveness agreement with the Texas Water Development Board in the approximate amount of $300,000, also was adopted.
The resolution agrees to accept terms of the financial assistance from the state agency and authorize city officials to execute the agreement, he said.
• Approved separate agenda items regarding minutes for a May 18, 2020, regular meeting as well as for the monthly finance report from Cottle.
• Authorized Cottle to publish all notices and documents relating to the 2020-2021 budget and tax rate that may require publication before the next regular city council meeting;
• Approved a $15,000 smoke test contract in the amount of $15,000 with Schaumburg and Polk, Inc.;
• Authorized the city manager to solicit competitive bids for a trailer-mounted vacuum excavator;
• Approved the re-plat of 105 S. Beulah, 1003 W. Noble, and the boundary lines of 1004 W. Duval, per a petition by Shane Jasper;
• Authorized Mayor Joe Carlysle to execute an agreement for employee health insurance at the re-rated fees for 2020-2021 and a renewal of the Continuation of Coverage Agreement (COBRA);
• Adopted an ordinance naming the Jacksonville Progress as the official City of Troup newspaper; and
• Approved the 2021 Cherokee County Appraisal District budget.
Also, following a brief break-out by the city's Board of Adjustment meeting and public hearing, the council, upon resuming back into their meeting, approved a demolition order for substandard structures at 208 S. Beulah.
Place V Council member Carole Wilson was sworn into office during the meeting, while Mayor Joe Carlyle and Place II Council member Nelson Darden Jr. were sworn into office later during the week, Cottle said.
The three candidates were unopposed in their races earlier in the year.
Council member Brandi Barton was not present for Monday's meeting.
