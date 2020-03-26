Troup city leaders met for an emergency meeting Monday to discuss extending a disaster declaration made by Mayor Joe Carlyle on March 18.
According to Gene Cottle, city manager, the council voted unanimously to indefinitely extend the disaster declaration.
“Mayor Joe Carlyle updated the council on his frequent communication with county officials on the COVID-19 Pandemic,” Cottle said.
All council members were present for the tele-meeting (phone meeting), and no citizens acknowledged being present on the call, Cottle said.
The council also authorized Cottle to look into issues with past due water fees and disconnection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.