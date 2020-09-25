TROUP – Local city leaders adopted a $2,806,559.09 budget for the new fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, along with a $0.829434 tax rate that will generate funds for the new budget.
Both were approved unanimously, said City Manager Gene Cottle.
The new budget is an increase over last year's total budget of $2,756,930.46, and “will raise less revenue from property taxes that last year's budget by an amount of $228.47, which is a 0.0319749% decrease from last year's budget,” Cottle said. “The property tax to be raised from new property to the tax roll this year is $1,125.27.”
The council also unanimously approved two separate ordinances that address tax due dates and delinquency.
During the meeting, the council approved an ordinance declaring offensive odors to be a nuisance. The vote was 3-2, with council members Jeff Hale and Brandi Barton cast the dissenting votes.
The council also:
• Approved a re-plat of McNeel Addition subdivision of 2.679 acres of the E. Gee Survey, A-10, located at 803 E. Duval;
• Approved notify property owners in the historic district by mail regarding non-conforming signs;
• Approved a TCDC project to provide a fund amount of $24,000.00 in grant assistance to historic district businesses to bring their signs into compliance – the TCDC will provide each business up to $1500 as a 50/50 match;
• Approved the appointment of Carrie Williams, Glenna Seary and Melanie Johnson to the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library. Their terms will expire in 2021 for appointees Carrie Williams, Glenna Searcy;
• Approved minutes for an Aug. 17 regular and an Aug. 31 special called meeting; and
• Approved the August 2020 monthly financial report.
