TROUP – City leaders will address a number of different topics during a 6:30 p.m. meeting Monday at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St., including authorizing the issuance of certificate of obligation bonds.
According to a meeting agenda, proposed Ordinance No. 2020-0615-01 authorizes the issuance and sale of $840,000 City of Troup, Texas, combination tax and surplus water and sewer system revenue certificate of obligation series 2020, as well as enacting provisions incident and related to the issuance of these certificates.
While the council will meet in person, as part of precautionary measures taken as part of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday's meeting also will be broadcast via teleconference. Viewers may join in by dialing 1-877-568-4106, using access code 903-433-389, then pressing the # or * key. The meeting also is accessible at the website www.gotomeet.me/CityofTroup/troup-city-council-meeting-june-15-2020.
Other agenda items include
• Consider approval of a minutes for a regular May 18 meeting;
• Consider approval of the city's monthly financial report;
• Discuss/consider approval of a resolution number 2020 - 06155 - 01 are concerning a principal forgiveness agreement with the Texas water development board and approximate amount of $3,000; accepting the terms of the financial assistance from the state agency; and authorizing officials of the city to execute the agreement
• Discuss/consider approval of a preliminary draft budget;
• Discuss/consider approval of the budget and tax rate calendar;• Discuss/consider authorizing the city manager to have published all notices and documents relating to the 2020-21 budget and tax rate that may require publication before the next regular city council meeting;
• Discuss/consider approval of approving a smoke test contract in the amount of $15,000 with Schaumburg and Polk, Inc.
• Discuss/consider authorizing the city manager to solicit competitive bids for a trailer mounted vacuum excavator;
• Issue certificates of election to unopposed council members Nelson Darden Jr, Place 2; Carole Wilson, Place 3; Joe Carlyle, mayor; and complete statement of elected officer;
• Discuss/consider authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement for employee health insurance at the re-rated fees for 2020-21 at a renewal of the Continuation of Coverage Agreement (COBRA);
• Discuss/consider adopting Ordinance No. 2020-0615-02, designating official newspaper for the city of Troup for fiscal year 2020;
• Discuss/consider approval of 2021 budget for Cherokee County Appraisal District.During the meeting, a breakout session for the city's Board of adjustments meeting and public hearing also will be held. According to the meeting agenda, the public hearing pertains to substandard structures located at 208 S. Beulah, Block 8, Lot 7.1.
The board of adjustments will then consider taking action including, but not limited to: Issuing demolition orders on items discussed during the public hearing.
After resuming its regular meeting, the council will discuss and consider the preliminary replat of 105 S. Bulah, 1003 W. Noble and the boundary lines of 1004 W. Duval, requested by Shane Jasper.
Prior to the meeting, the Troup Community Development Corporation will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the library to consider approval of minutes, then hold a public hearing on a project that provides $27,000 to repave a portion of West Bradford Street.Following the public hearing, TCDC board members will consider action to fund the $27,000 repaving project, along with discuss 2020-21 budget items and consider "any necessary action on possible future projects for the Corporation," the agenda stated.
