TROUP – City leaders will gather in a special session, 5 p.m. Mon., Aug. 31, to discuss a revised proposed tax rate for the upcoming budget year.
According to a meeting agenda, the newest rate is based on revised certified values provided to Troup city officials on Aug. 20. Subsequent action includes approval of adopting the new tax, setting a date and time to adopt that rate and authorizing City Manager Gene Cottle to revise and publish all required notices in accordance with the Texas Tax Code Section 26.061.
Also during the meeting, the council will consider a contract with Allied Waste Sytems, Inc. (Republic Services) for waste collection services at a rate of $14.15 for monthly residential collections and all other rates billed at a 10% franchise fee for a period of three years, with subsequent three-year renewal options pending agreement of both parties.
Due to COVID 19,this meeting be held VIA Teleconference. To join the meeting you, dial 1-866-899-4679, entering access code 864-618-501; when asked for audio code, enter # or *.
The meeting can also be accessed at GoToMeeting at: https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofTroup/aug-31-2020-special-called-troup-city-council-meet.
