The Troup Community Development Corporation board met earlier this week, discussing plans for possible future projects, including a permanent restroom facility at the Joe Layne Splash Pad.
The TCDC board is currently in the investigative stage of the process, but is considering the purchase of a precast concrete building from CXT Incorporated, according to Suzanne Loudamy, TCDC Executive Director. The building would be completed and then delivered to and set up on site. The board is considering a couple of options, either a single family room style building or one with separate rooms for men and women.
No action was taken at the July 18 meeting. Board members requested a representative of CXT Corp. be present to answer questions and one has been scheduled to attend the next meeting.
Also under consideration is a possible mobile food court, although this topic is just in the research and informational stage.
Loudamy said the increasing popularity of food trucks sparked the conversation.
“There are times we’ll have three at a time down by the old bank, right across from city hall,” she said.
A TCDC-owned property, located at the corner of N. Georgia and W. Bradford, is being considered as the site which will be developed into the food court, according to Loudamy. This property was previously used as a location for the recycling container prior to curb-side recycling.
There are certain logistics to be considered for this project, such as whether or not to provide electricity or a permanent restroom facility such as the one being considered for the splash pad.
There is currently no food truck park ordinances in Troup. There are, however, ordinances regulating food trucks, according to Loudamy. These include a permit to operate within city limits, obtainable after submitting a county health department certificate and agreeing that sales will be reported to the state.
The board approved a $10,000 donation to sponsor the Troup sesquicentennial celebration. Because it was passed as a project, a public hearing will be conducted before the expenditure can be authorized.
