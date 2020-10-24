The city of Troup received a $3,000 check from Republic Services for substandard property demolitions.. The check was presented by Gene Keenon and is part of Republic Services contractual obligation to the city. There is currently no scheduled demolition of property, according to Gene Cottle, city manager.
Although two items from the planning and zoning committee were on the agenda, no action by the council was necessary.
A property owner requesting a zone change from Single Family Residence to Manufactured Home zoning at 823 W. County Line Road opted to build a bardominium, which qualifies as a single-family residence, so no action by the planning and zoning committee was necessary.
The second zoning request, to change from Single-Family Residential to Multi-family Residential for the properties at 1007 and 1011 E. Bryant Street, was denied. Two nearby property owners present at the meeting opposed the zoning modification and there was no representation on behalf of the person making the request, according to Cottle.
Council members did authorized the re-appointment of Troup Community Development Corporation nominees David Sutton, Connie Switzer, Serena Prince and Kim Carter, each with a two year term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.
The final plat of McNeel Addition subdivision of 2.679 acres of the E. Gee Survey, A-10 located at 803 Duval, was approved.
The Smith County holiday schedule was adopted for the city of Troup, with two changes. Troup will not include the administrative day, but has added the Columbus Day holiday.
The minutes from the previous meeting and the monthly financial report for September were both approved.
Mayor Joe Carlyle and council members Jeff Hale and Chip Richardson were present in person. Nelson Darden and Brandi Barton attended via telephone. Mayor Pro-tem Carole Wilson was absent.
Due to the Holiday in the Country event taking place on Nov. 16, the next city council meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.