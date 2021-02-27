Troup public works personnel put in 233.5 hours of overtime between Feb. 15-21, keeping the water infrastructure functioning during Winter Storm Uri despite electrical issues and some equipment challenges. This was according to City Manager Gene Cottle’s report at the Feb. 22 city council meeting.
Areas identified which need to be addressed are the electrical infrastructure and the generator system.
The three-phase service at Well Number Two has been subject to failure when temperatures rise above 100 degrees or falls 30 degrees. Oncor has installed special equipment on their side of the meter to determine if they can define a solution to the issue, according to Cottle.
There is no backup generator at Well Number 1 and the electricity to that well was affected by the blackout.
Besides the electrical issues at Well Number 2, the chlorine line froze in the ground and the city was unable to chlorinate the water.
The city has a total of four distribution wells. One distribution pump motor broke a shaft at Well Number 1. At Well Number 2, another pump was unable to supply water to the system, likely due to a failure of an electrically operated check valve that failed to open.
A new motor has been ordered and technicians are scheduled to come and determine what is keeping the check valve from opening.
Council member Carole Wilson suggested an appreciation meal be provided the city works employees and first responders.
As Public Works Director Kelly Johnston is on salary, it was also suggested that he be compensated for the overtime he worked during the storm. No discussion took place concerning compensation as it was not on the agenda, but the item will be taken up at a later meeting.
“I think everybody on the council agrees there was a lot of extra effort that was put forth,” Councilman Nelson Darden said. “Those guys worked in zero-degree weather on behalf of the citizens of Troup.”
Darden also expressed his personal thanks to those who managed the roadways of Troup and recognized the fire department for their response to the blaze at his own residence earlier this month.
In action items, the council authorized a contract with C.T. Brannon Corporation for the downtown revitalization program and a resolution relating to the sale of previously struck-off property. The tax foreclosure sale will allow the city to recoup approximately $2,400 of the $3,360 in taxes owed on the property.
The council also approved two preliminary re-plats. The first, requested by Joe and Sherry Paull, would create four lots from the current three located on the corner of Beulah and Paschal Streets. The second request, from Jay Kahn, would combine Lots 1-7, Block 1, Edwards Place, into a single plat. Final plats are to be brought before council at the March meeting.
The council elected to extend, by 30 days, the mayor’s disaster declaration of Feb.15. This ensures those who experienced damages due to Winter Storm Uri are eligible to apply for state or federal assistance that may be available.
Other items approved included the monthly financial statement and the city manager’s report.
The city manager’s report indicated a February sales tax payment of $52,493.12, noting it to be the largest February payment in Troup’s history and the third largest payment of any month. In nine of the last 12 months, Troup has set a record for sales tax collections. It was speculated the increases were due to a rise in online purchases.
Property tax collections remained slightly lower than at the same time in 2019, but the tax office was closed for a week due to the recent storm.
City engineers continue to wait for approvals on the design work for the wastewater treatment plant renovations. Once received, the project can be submitted for bidding.
Troup will host the East Texas City Managers meeting Thursday, March 4, at the library.
An informational update on the Union Pacific Railroad corridor project was also presented to council.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Troup city council is set for Monday, March 15.
