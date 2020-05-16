TROUP – City leaders will consider various grant-related items during Monday's Troup City Council teleconferenced meeting, slated for 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, according to a meeting agenda.
Related to a 2020 Downtown Revitalization grant application, in separate actions the council will first select a grant administrator for the project, then consider a resolution selecting Traylor and Associates, Inc., as the administrative consultant for application preparation and project administration.
For a separate grant – a 2021-22 Community Development Block Grant – city leaders will select a grant administrator, then consider a resolution naming Traylor and Associates as the administrative consultant for that project.
A third, unrelated grant also is on Monday's agenda: The council will consider ratifying the 2018 Downtown Revitalization Project Change Order No. 2 in the amount of $31,746.60.
During the meeting, city leaders will also consider:
• The monthly financial report;
• Approval of minutes for an April 20 regular meeting;
• Approval of an interlocal agreement with Cherokee County for street work on West Oak Street;
• Approval of a request for proposals for waste/disposal services for distribution;
• The appointment of a three-person evaluation team to score proposals submitted for wastewater/disposal services; and
• Authorizing the mayor and city manager to obtain FEMA COVID-19 grant funds and/or CARES Act funding for uses for Troup citizens and employers for COVID-19 related purposes.
The meeting will be held by teleconference as part of the city's protocol to ensure health precautions are upheld in response to a national COVID-19 pandemic. To join in, dial 1-866-899-4679, and use access code 336-437-997, then enter # or * when asked for an audio code. The meeting also can be access at GoToMeeting, https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/ 336437997.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.