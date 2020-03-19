TROUP – Local city leaders have cancelled a May 2 municipal election, declaring the candidates of three Troup City Council races as unopposed.
The vote was made unanimously by a quorum during Monday's council meeting; Mayor Joe Carlyle and Councilman Nelson Darden were not present, according to City Manager Gene Cottle.
The mayor, Darden and candidate Carole Wilson – each unopposed in their races – will be sworn into office in May.
During the meeting, Cottle also addressed the city's response to a national pandemic regarding novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation and modifying operations so that we can remain open while trying to reduce the exposure of our visitors and employees through social distancing procedures. As you know, this situation is evolving on a day-to-day and even hour-to-hour basis” he said.
While media reports describe hoarding of supplies going on throughout the country, “despite the hoarding of bottled water, we don’t anticipate COVID-19 to impact either the safety or distribution of the municipal water supply as it might during flooding or hurricanes,” Cottle assured the council.
However, he added, “the economic impact of the COVID-19 situation is unknown. If businesses take a hiatus or customers are leery about shopping, sales tax revenue will be significantly impacted, placing a strain on the city budget.”
During the meeting, the council:
• Approved the minutes of a Feb. 10 regular meeting;
• Approved a city financial report for the month of February 2020;
• Approved a Troup Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation for a Specific Use Permit for a church in a Single Family-1 District, located at 701 E. Bailey
• Approved a planning and zoning commission recommendation to issue a setback variance, from 12 feet to six feet, for properties located at 410, 412, and 414 Ross Street; and
• Approved a 2019 fiscal year audit of the City of Troup finances, prepared by CPA firm Acker and Co.
