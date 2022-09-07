Troup High School announces candidates for homecoming king and queen

TROUP - Troup High School will be celebrating Homecoming 2022 by crowing its king and queen in a special ceremony that is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.
The Tiger football team will battle Buffalo at 7:30 p.m.
Senior princes are Kevin Pierce, Nate Franklin, Wade Gardner and Darren Parrish.
The young ladies selected for senior princess are: Morgan Parrish, Lilly Beason, Ryley Beason and Tara Wells.
Homecoming king candidates
Nate Franklin
Parents: Kip and Tera Franklin
Interests: Band, athletic training and tennis
Favorite food: Steak
After graduation: College
Darren Parrish
Parents: Jason and Robin Parrish
Interests: Baseball, watching college football, hunting and mission trips
Favorite restaurant: Whataburger
After graduation: College
Wade Gardner
Parents: Wes and Erin Gardner
Interests: Working on vehicles, traveling and showing cattle
Favorite food: Beef tips and rice
After graduation: College
Kevin Pierce
Parents: Kevin and Kristi Pierce
Interests: Track, music
Favorite food: Cheeseburger and fries
After graduation: College and to play football
Homecoming queen candidates
Lily Jae Beason
Parents: Lisa Bellatti and Brad Beason
Interests: Watching Stranger Things, hanging out with Brayden and visiting her "Meme and Pops".
Favorite foods: Pizza, sushi
After graduation: College (nursing)
Ryley Kae Beason
Parents: Lisa Bellatti and Brad Beason
Interests: Traveling, waiting tables, shopping with her "Meme", taking naps
After graduation: College (pediatric nurse)
Morgan Parrish
Parents: Jason and Robin Parrish
Interests: Tumbling, swimming, canoeing, shopping
After graduation: Texas A&M University (nursing)
Tara Wells
Parents: Sam and Aimee Wells
Interests: Hanging out with friends, shopping, disc golf
Favorite food: Chicken and waffles from IHOP
After College: Sam Houston State University (nursing)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.