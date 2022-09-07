Troup High School announces candidates for homecoming king and queen

Troup High School's Senior Princesses are (top to bottom), Morgan Parrish, Lilly Beason, Ryley Beason and Tara Wells. Pictured at right are the school's Senior Princes (top to bottom): Kevin Pierce, Nate Franklin, Wade Gardner and Darren Parrish. One young man and one young lady from this group will be crowned Homecoming 2022 King and Queen at a ceremony that is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.