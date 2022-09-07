Troup High School announces candidates for homecoming king and queen

Troup High School's Senior Princesses are (top to bottom), Morgan Parrish, Lilly Beason, Ryley Beason and Tara Wells. Pictured at right are the school's Senior Princes (top to bottom): Kevin Pierce, Nate Franklin, Wade Gardner and Darren Parrish. One young man and one young lady from this group will be crowned Homecoming 2022 King and Queen at a ceremony that is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Kathy Marshall/ Troup ISD

TROUP - Troup High School will be celebrating Homecoming 2022 by crowing its king and queen in a special ceremony that is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.

The Tiger football team will battle Buffalo at 7:30 p.m.

Senior princes are Kevin Pierce, Nate Franklin, Wade Gardner and Darren Parrish.

The young ladies selected for senior princess are: Morgan Parrish, Lilly Beason, Ryley Beason and Tara Wells.

Homecoming king candidates

Nate Franklin

Parents: Kip and Tera Franklin

Interests: Band, athletic training and tennis

Favorite food: Steak

After graduation: College

Darren Parrish

Parents: Jason and Robin Parrish

Interests: Baseball, watching college football, hunting and mission trips

Favorite restaurant: Whataburger

After graduation: College

Wade Gardner

Parents: Wes and Erin Gardner

Interests: Working on vehicles, traveling and showing cattle

Favorite food: Beef tips and rice

After graduation: College

Kevin Pierce

Parents: Kevin and Kristi Pierce

Interests: Track, music

Favorite food: Cheeseburger and fries

After graduation: College and to play football

Homecoming queen candidates

Lily Jae Beason

Parents: Lisa Bellatti and Brad Beason

Interests: Watching Stranger Things, hanging out with Brayden and visiting                   her "Meme and Pops".

Favorite foods: Pizza, sushi

After graduation: College (nursing)

Ryley Kae Beason

Parents: Lisa Bellatti and Brad Beason

Interests: Traveling, waiting tables, shopping with her "Meme", taking naps

After graduation: College (pediatric nurse)

Morgan Parrish

Parents: Jason and Robin Parrish

Interests: Tumbling, swimming, canoeing, shopping

After graduation: Texas A&M University (nursing)

Tara Wells

Parents: Sam and Aimee Wells

Interests: Hanging out with friends, shopping, disc golf

Favorite food: Chicken and waffles from IHOP

After College: Sam Houston State University (nursing) 

