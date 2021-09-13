Troup High School reveals senior princes and princesses

Seniors named as princes and princesses at Troup High School are, from left to right, Chris Franklin, Bracey Cover, Marigold Hunter, Mia Covington, Lindsay Davis, Jaycee Berryhill, Charles Boyd and Bradley Adams. Troup will crown its homecoming king and queen in a special ceremony that will start at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium, prior to the start of the Tigers' game against Brownsboro.