Troup High School reveals senior princes and princesses

Seniors named as princes and princesses at Troup High School are, from left to right, Chris Franklin, Bracey Cover, Marigold Hunter, Mia Covington, Lindsay Davis, Jaycee Berryhill, Charles Boyd and Bradley Adams. Troup will crown its homecoming king and queen in a special ceremony that will start at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium, prior to the start of the Tigers' game against Brownsboro.

 
 
 Courtesy Troup ISD/Kathy Marshall

TROUP — It's homecoming week at the Troup Independent School District and on Monday Troup High School reveal the four senior boys that have been selected as princes and the four senior girls that will represent the school as princesses.

Princes include Chris Franklin, Bracey Cover, Charles Boyd and Bradley Adams.

Marigold Hunter, Mia Covington, Lindsay Davis and Jaycee Berryhill have been selected as princesses.

One prince will be named homecoming king and one princes will serve as 2021 Homecoming King and Queen.

The introductions of the court and crowning of the king and queen will take place beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, just prior to kick off of the football game between the Tigers and the Brownsboro Bears at Tiger Stadium.

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you